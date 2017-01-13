Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
2nd Biomass Trade & Power Europe Draws Fresh Panelists & Key Insights for Copenhagen Return in February 2017

Published 13 January 2017

Biomass buyers and sellers convene at Centre for Management Technology's 2nd Biomass Trade & Power Europe in Copenhagen

From the 13-14 February they'll deliberate on demand and supply dynamics of biomass pellets and chips in Scandinavia amidst Europe’s overcapacities and price drops.

In light of SBP certifications, oversupply and bearish pricing trends in Europe’s biomass market, a Global Biomass Producer Panel sets out to assess if producers can continue to operate at current price levels. Representatives from Enviva, Pinnacle Renewable Energy and Wood Pellet Services aim to address SBP and its challenges, spot market vs. long term contracting, as well as concerns of small producers. Also under the spotlight at the summit is the Role of Russia in the European Industrial & Heating Markets by CM Biomass Partners.

With Scandinavia being the brightest spot in Europe’s biomass market, among key presentations is a paper on – ‘Insights on Fortum’s Stockholm Facility’ – the world’s largest wood chip consuming plant. Fortum’s biomass consumption, types of feedtsocks used as well as the reasons why Fortum decided to consume wood chips over wood pellets are some of the highlights of the session. More on the Scandinavian market will be examined in a session on Scandinavian District Heating Demand by Ekman & Co. Plus, a panel discussion on Sustainability Issues and Challenges in the Dutch Biomass Market led by Uniper, Engie, RWE and Vattenfall. A Site Visit to Hofor’s Amagerværket Power Plant on 13 February completes the focus on the Scandinavian market.

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the summit other vital sessions are:

  • Overview of the European Wood Pellet Market – Brexit and biomass market demand-supply forecast for 2017 - Hawkins Wright
  • Utility and Trader Panel: Demand Projections, policy developments in Europe, opportunities to supply biomass to new markets, SBP – RWE Supply & Trading, Engie, Dong Energy, CM Biomass Vattenfall Energy
  •  Overview of the International Wood Chip Market - Argus Media
  • Panel Discussion: Rise in European Wood Chip Demand – focus on Scandinavian wood chip consumption, logistical challenges, sustainability & specification issues of wood chips – Dong Energy, Fortum, Generandi, Enviro
  • 3-way Debate: Future of Biomass – Discussion between Key Buyer, Seller & Trader addressing – what is the future of biomass industry? learning for the industry and scope for improvements – with panelists from Engie, RWE and Enviva

For more information and detailed agenda, log on to 2nd Biomass Trade & Power Europe website. Alternatively, contact Ms. Hafizah Adam at +65 6346 9218.

 



Source: Company Press Release

