7th Annual European Biomass to Power Conference

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Key Topics Include: European Biomass Industry Outlook

Biomass in Denmark

Innovation in Biomass to Power

Biomass & Sustainability Regulatory Framework

Design of Regulatory Framework: Policy Makers Opinions

European Trends of Investments in Biomass

New Built Plants & Flexibility of Existing Biomass Plants: from Strategy to Implementation

Bioenergy Perspectives from the IEA’s Renewable Energy Market Report 2017

The Latest Biomass Conversion Technologies

Biomass Resources & Feedstock Availability

Industrial Markets for Wood Pellets

Optimizing Biomass Power Supply Chain. What are the Solutions?

Future Insight: New Biomass to Power Developments

A 100% De-carbonised Transport Sector - How to Obtain it as Fast, Cheap and Efficient as Possible? Speaking Opportunities:

