Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

7th Annual European Biomass to Power Conference

Published 07 June 2017

Join European Biomass to Power Conference taking place on 8th & 9th November 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark and hear Pharoah Le Feuvre, Analyst - Bioenergy Markets, International Energy Agency examine and analyse "Bioenergy perspectives from the IEA’s Renewable Energy Market Report 2017".

European Biomass to Power 2017, Aarhus

 

Join European Biomass to Power Conference taking place on 8th & 9th November 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark and hear Pharoah Le Feuvre, Analyst - Bioenergy Markets,

International Energy Agency examine and analyse "Bioenergy perspectives from the IEA’s Renewable Energy Market Report 2017". 

Pharoah is based in the Renewables Energy Division of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and undertakes analysis in the area of bioenergy (heat and electricity) and transport biofuel markets. He has a background working in the renewable energy field conducting commercial analysis for an energy utility company, in energy consultancy and also the management of renewable power and heat subsidy schemes in the United Kingdom.

Pharoah Le Feuvre, Analyst - Bioenergy Markets

International Energy Agency

In his presentation Pharoah will:

  • Share key bioenergy findings the IEA’s recently published Renewable Energy Market Report 2017 (REMR 2017), including global (2016-22) forecasts for bioenergy capacity and generation
  • Demonstrate REMR 2017 findings in regards bioenergy policy and economic analysis
  • Give insights into no-regrets opportunities to scale up bioenergy deployment within the power sector over the next ten years

Confirmed Speakers Also Include:

Michael Persson,
Head of Secretariat, 

Danish Bioenergy Association

Preben V. Messerschmidt

Project Director
Ramboll

Per Sune Koustrup 
Co-founder, Broker & Trader

Nordic Green

Henrik Bøgh Nielsen
Divisions Director

VERDO

Claus Bo Andreasen
Chief Consultant - DCA 

Aarhus University

Gino Carucci
Head of Sales
Redecam Group and many more...

Four Exclusive Site Visits:

A day before the conference, on the 7th November 2017 a limited number of conference delegates will receive a unique opportunity to visit Dong Energy’s Skaerbaek & Studstrup Power Stations. Also, in the afternoon of the first day of the main conference, 8th of November 2017, Conference delegation will be invited to visit Biomass fired CHP plant in Lisbjerg and Verdo Energy’s CHP Plant (KVR) in Randers.

 

There is no extra charge to join the site visits, although places are limited and allocated to the conference delegates on first come first served basis. Therefore, we would strongly suggest to book your place early to avoid disappointment. 

Secure Your Space Now >>

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key Topics Include:

  • European Biomass Industry Outlook
  • Biomass in Denmark
  • Innovation in Biomass to Power
  • Biomass & Sustainability Regulatory Framework
  • Design of Regulatory Framework: Policy Makers Opinions
  • European Trends of Investments in Biomass
  • New Built Plants & Flexibility of Existing Biomass Plants: from Strategy to Implementation
  • Bioenergy Perspectives from the IEA’s Renewable Energy Market Report 2017
  • The Latest Biomass Conversion Technologies
  • Biomass Resources & Feedstock Availability
  • Industrial Markets for Wood Pellets
  • Optimizing Biomass Power Supply Chain. What are the Solutions?
  • Future Insight: New Biomass to Power Developments
  • A 100% De-carbonised Transport Sector - How to Obtain it as Fast, Cheap and Efficient as Possible?

Speaking Opportunities:
If you would like to be considered as a speaker at this event, please submit your abstract for a 30-45 minute presentation to Samanta Fawcett +44(0)203 141 0624

Aarhus, Denmark



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Biofuels & Biomass

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Ecodyne UET - Air-cooled heat-exchanger solutions Ecodyne UET engineers and manufactures air-cooled heat-exchangers (radiators) for the power generation industry. Our ECO-TAC range of products and services are built from the ground up to provide the lowest Total Acquisition Cost and extremely low project risk. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers

Biofuels & Biomass Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.