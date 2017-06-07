7th Annual European Biomass to Power Conference
Published 07 June 2017
Join European Biomass to Power Conference taking place on 8th & 9th November 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark and hear Pharoah Le Feuvre, Analyst - Bioenergy Markets,
International Energy Agency examine and analyse "Bioenergy perspectives from the IEA’s Renewable Energy Market Report 2017".
Pharoah is based in the Renewables Energy Division of the International Energy Agency (IEA) and undertakes analysis in the area of bioenergy (heat and electricity) and transport biofuel markets. He has a background working in the renewable energy field conducting commercial analysis for an energy utility company, in energy consultancy and also the management of renewable power and heat subsidy schemes in the United Kingdom.
Pharoah Le Feuvre, Analyst - Bioenergy Markets
International Energy Agency
In his presentation Pharoah will:
- Share key bioenergy findings the IEA’s recently published Renewable Energy Market Report 2017 (REMR 2017), including global (2016-22) forecasts for bioenergy capacity and generation
- Demonstrate REMR 2017 findings in regards bioenergy policy and economic analysis
- Give insights into no-regrets opportunities to scale up bioenergy deployment within the power sector over the next ten years
Confirmed Speakers Also Include:
Michael Persson,
Head of Secretariat,
Danish Bioenergy Association
Preben V. Messerschmidt
Project Director
Ramboll
Per Sune Koustrup
Co-founder, Broker & Trader
Nordic Green
Henrik Bøgh Nielsen
Divisions Director
VERDO
Claus Bo Andreasen
Chief Consultant - DCA
Aarhus University
Gino Carucci
Head of Sales
Redecam Group and many more...
Four Exclusive Site Visits:
A day before the conference, on the 7th November 2017 a limited number of conference delegates will receive a unique opportunity to visit Dong Energy’s Skaerbaek & Studstrup Power Stations. Also, in the afternoon of the first day of the main conference, 8th of November 2017, Conference delegation will be invited to visit Biomass fired CHP plant in Lisbjerg and Verdo Energy’s CHP Plant (KVR) in Randers.
|
There is no extra charge to join the site visits, although places are limited and allocated to the conference delegates on first come first served basis. Therefore, we would strongly suggest to book your place early to avoid disappointment.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Key Topics Include:
- European Biomass Industry Outlook
- Biomass in Denmark
- Innovation in Biomass to Power
- Biomass & Sustainability Regulatory Framework
- Design of Regulatory Framework: Policy Makers Opinions
- European Trends of Investments in Biomass
- New Built Plants & Flexibility of Existing Biomass Plants: from Strategy to Implementation
- Bioenergy Perspectives from the IEA’s Renewable Energy Market Report 2017
- The Latest Biomass Conversion Technologies
- Biomass Resources & Feedstock Availability
- Industrial Markets for Wood Pellets
- Optimizing Biomass Power Supply Chain. What are the Solutions?
- Future Insight: New Biomass to Power Developments
- A 100% De-carbonised Transport Sector - How to Obtain it as Fast, Cheap and Efficient as Possible?
Speaking Opportunities:
If you would like to be considered as a speaker at this event, please submit your abstract for a 30-45 minute presentation to Samanta Fawcett +44(0)203 141 0624
Source: Company Press Release