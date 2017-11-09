7th Annual European Biomass to Power Conference, 8th - 9th November 2017

ACI’s 7th Annual European Biomass to Power Conference will be taking place in Aarhus, Denmark on the 8th & 9th November 2017.

Once again, the conference will bring together senior executives from the entire value chain, such as power producers, regulatory bodies, raw materials providers and researchers, as well as other influential stakeholders.

New Speakers Announced:

Michael Persson, Head of Secretariat, Danish Bioenergy Association

Preben V. Messerschmidt, Project Director, Ramboll

Jacek Podkanski, Senior Engineer Energy Security Division European Investment Bank

Henrik Bøgh Nielsen, Director, VERDO

Per Sune Koustrup, Co-founder, Broker & Trader, Nordic Green

Gino Carucci, Head of Sales, Redecam Group

Claus Bo Andreasen, Chief Consultant - DCA, Aarhus University

Pharoah Le Feuvre, Analyst - Bioenergy Markets, International Energy Agency

Key Topics Include:

European Biomass Industry Outlook

Biomass in Denmark

Innovation in Biomass to Power

Biomass & Sustainability Regulatory Framework

Design of Regulatory Framework: Policy Makers Opinions

European Trends of Investments in Biomass

New Built Plants & Flexibility of Existing Biomass Plants: from Strategy to Implementation

Bioenergy Perspectives from the IEA’s Renewable Energy Market Report 2017

The Latest Biomass Conversion Technologies

Biomass Resources & Feedstock Availability

Industrial Markets for Wood Pellets

Optimizing Biomass Power Supply Chain. What are the Solutions?

Future Insight: New Biomass to Power Developments

A 100% De-carbonised Transport Sector - How to Obtain it as Fast, Cheap and Efficient as Possible?

Four Exclusive Site Visits:

A day before the conference, on the 7th November 2017 a limited number of conference delegates will receive a unique opportunity to visit Dong Energy’s Skaerbaek & Studstrup Power Stations. Also, in the afternoon of the first day of the main conference, 8th of November 2017, Conference delegation will be invited to visit Biomass fired CHP plant in Lisbjerg and Verdo Energy’s CHP Plant (KVR) in Randers.

There is no extra charge to join the site visits, although places are limited and allocated to the conference delegates on first come first served basis. Therefore, we would strongly suggest to book your place early to avoid disappointment.

