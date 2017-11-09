Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

7th Annual European Biomass to Power Conference, 8th - 9th November 2017

Published 25 May 2017

ACI’s 7th Annual European Biomass to Power Conference will be taking place in Aarhus, Denmark on the 8th & 9th November 2017.

Once again, the conference will bring together senior executives from the entire value chain, such as power producers, regulatory bodies, raw materials providers and researchers, as well as other influential stakeholders. 

New Speakers Announced:

Michael Persson, Head of Secretariat, Danish Bioenergy Association

Preben V. Messerschmidt, Project Director, Ramboll

Jacek Podkanski, Senior Engineer Energy Security Division European Investment Bank

Henrik Bøgh Nielsen, Director, VERDO

Per Sune Koustrup, Co-founder, Broker & Trader, Nordic Green

Gino Carucci, Head of Sales, Redecam Group

Claus Bo Andreasen, Chief Consultant - DCA, Aarhus University

Pharoah Le Feuvre, Analyst - Bioenergy Markets, International Energy Agency

to request an agenda by email please click here >>

Key Topics Include:

  • European Biomass Industry Outlook
  • Biomass in Denmark
  • Innovation in Biomass to Power
  • Biomass & Sustainability Regulatory Framework
  • Design of Regulatory Framework: Policy Makers Opinions
  • European Trends of Investments in Biomass
  • New Built Plants & Flexibility of Existing Biomass Plants: from Strategy to Implementation
  • Bioenergy Perspectives from the IEA’s Renewable Energy Market Report 2017
  • The Latest Biomass Conversion Technologies
  • Biomass Resources & Feedstock Availability
  • Industrial Markets for Wood Pellets
  • Optimizing Biomass Power Supply Chain. What are the Solutions?
  • Future Insight: New Biomass to Power Developments

A 100% De-carbonised Transport Sector - How to Obtain it as Fast, Cheap and Efficient as Possible?

Four Exclusive Site Visits:

A day before the conference, on the 7th November 2017 a limited number of conference delegates will receive a unique opportunity to visit Dong Energy’s Skaerbaek & Studstrup Power Stations. Also, in the afternoon of the first day of the main conference, 8th of November 2017, Conference delegation will be invited to visit Biomass fired CHP plant in Lisbjerg and Verdo Energy’s CHP Plant (KVR) in Randers.

There is no extra charge to join the site visits, although places are limited and allocated to the conference delegates on first come first served basis. Therefore, we would strongly suggest to book your place early to avoid disappointment. 

Secure Your Space Now >>

Speaking Opportunities:
If you would like to be considered as a speaker at this event, please submit your abstract for a 30-45 minute presentation to Samanta Fawcett +44(0)203 141 0624

Commercial & Sponsorship Opportunities:
Showcase your technologies to demonstrate the capabilities of your latest products and services. Companies can gain direct access to our senior level audience and have an increased level of visibility and exposure through branding and networking at the conference. For pricing and offers please contact Kristina Gyulavari on +44 (0) 754 923 2644 

£280 Early Bird Discount Expires on 31st May!

Register Today for only £1,315(ex.Vat) instead of £1,595(ex.Vat).

For more information or early bird registration contact Dimitri Pavlyk on +44 (0)203 141 0627 or register online >>



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Biofuels & Biomass

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers

Biofuels & Biomass Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.