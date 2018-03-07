Andersons partners with ICM to build bio-refinery in Kansas, US

Andersons has partnered with ICM, a global biofuels process technology provider, to jointly develop and operate bio-refinery with a capacity of 70 million gallons per year, in Colwich, Kansas, US.

The Element bio-refinery, a technologically advanced ethanol production facility, will be built adjacent to ICM's headquarters.

Andersons said in a statement: “The combination of ICM's next-generation technologies and The Andersons' merchandising, risk management and logistics expertise has the potential to produce the highest yielding, highest margin and lowest carbon intensity ethanol gallon in the United States today.”

Intended to produce ethanol yields in excess of 3.1 gallons per bushel at full capacity, the plant's features include waste wood heat and power generation, high protein distillers dried grains (DDGs), cellulosic ethanol production using corn kernel fiber feedstock and advanced corn oil production.

The Andersons CEO Pat Bowe said: "This investment executes on several of our stated strategic priorities, such as operating highly efficient and profitable ethanol production facilities, increasing capacity under management, developing new technologies with higher value co-products and expanding our fee based services offering.”

Expected to be one of the most efficient dry mill ethanol plants in the US upon completion, the facility will feature several of ICM's equipment and process technologies.

The plant’s ICM’s Advanced Gasification Technology will allow it to use waste wood to drive a combined heat and power generation.

Other features of the plant include ICM’s proprietary technologies for corn ethanol, Selective Milling Technology V2 (SMT V2) and Fiber Separation Technology Next Gen (FST Next Gen).

The facility is planned to be constructed in phases, with the first phase scheduled to enter service in second quarter 2019. The plant is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2019.

Production from the from the Element plant is planned to be sold primarily in California under the state's progressive Low Carbon Fuel Standard, as well as in other emerging low carbon markets.