Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

Asia Renewables Summit Underpins Region’s Biomass, Biogas Prospects & Indonesia’s Renewable Energy Roadmap

Published 18 January 2017

CMT’s Asia Renewables Summit—in Jakarta on 27 February - 1 March, with dual tracks on 3rd Biomass & BioEnergy Asia and Indonesia Renewable Power—highlights Asia’s biomass and biogas energy market progress and future potential as well as Indonesia’s solar, wind, hydro, biomass and waste-to-energy power development plans.

The summit opens with a Combined Plenary Session featuring keynote addresses by PLN Persero on its Role in Enabling Renewable Power Growth, Mayer Brown on ‘Navigating the Challenges in Land Access & Regulatory Structure’ and a Financing Panel deliberating on ‘Renewable Power Projects in Indonesia & SE Asia’ led by IFC, PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance, Societe Generale Asia, OPIC and ReEx Capital.

Post morning plenary, the summit breaks into two individual tracks with 3rd Biomass & BioEnergy Asia spotlighting on Indonesia’s biomass-to-energy projects by Ata Marie Group and Solcofin while a senior rep from General Electric leads a discussion on the Techno-Economics for Indonesia’s municipal solid waste to energy projects.

The track also covers Asia’s biogas market outlook via sessions on:

  • Development of Biogas Projects – Reflections and Opportunities for Value Creation in Palm Oil Based Biogas – Felda Palm Industries
  • Operating Experience of Biogas Plants in SE Asia & Value -Add with Biogas Refining – Asia Biogas
  • Specificities of Biomass & Biogas Projects: What Makes a Project Bankable? – ReEx Capital Asia
  • Techno-Commercial Comparison of Biomass & Biogas Power Plant Technologies – Owl Energy

Other sessions in this track are – ‘Optimizing Use of Bamboo Biomass for Energy & Fiber in Thailand & SE Asia’ by Kasetsart University and ‘Creating Sustainable Access of Energy for Small Island Communities in Indonesia with Bamboo as Biomass Energy Feedstock’ by PT. Charta Putra Indonesia.

The concurrent track on Indonesia Renewable Power features a key presentation on ‘IPPs & Investment Prospects/Options of Geothermal Energy Projects in Indonesia’ by P.T. Star Energy that will be followed by sessions on:

  • Risk Management of Geothermal Exploration in Indonesia – Societe Generale
  • Project SPORE - An Off-Grid Renewable Energy Demonstrator - ENGIE Lab
  • Drivers & Key Considerations for Foreign Investors on Indonesian Hydro IPPs - Pinsent Masons
  • Operating Utility-Scale Solar Power Plant in Indonesia - Conergy
  • When to Use EPC(M) instead of EPC as Contracting Model for Solar Projects – Owl Energy
  • Utility-Scale Wind Power Plant in Indonesia – Case Studies & Perspective – Asia Green Capital and UPC Renewables Indonesia

Organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT), the program includes a Separately Bookable Pre-Conference Workshop titled ‘Optimal Thermochemical Utilization of Your Agricultural Residues: Present & Future’. Vermeer is exhibitor at the summit.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Biofuels & Biomass

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Biomass
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Biopower
Biofuels & Biomass News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers

Biofuels & Biomass Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.