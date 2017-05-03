Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

BWSC announces completion of Snetterton biomass plant in UK

Published 03 May 2017

A joint venture of Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor (BWSC), Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and PensionDanmark has completed the 44MW Snetterton biomass plant in the UK.

On 22 April 2017, the Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant was handed over to the owners after a construction period of 29 months, which is one month ahead of schedule and within the agreed investment budget of GBP 175m.

The biomass plant has a capacity of 44MW and will generate enough green electricity to supply 82,000 homes and save over 300,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.

In 2013, Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (BWSC) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), together with PensionDanmark, formed a joint venture, BWSC PLC Ltd. (BPCL), to build, own and
operate biomass power plants.

The company closed its first contract for the Brigg project in 2013, and the project entered commercial operation in January 2016. The second project is the Snetterton project where the investment decision was taken in November 2014.

Snetterton, which is located in Norfolk in East Anglia, England, is based on Danish biomass energy technology supplied by BWSC under a turnkey EPC contract. Furthermore, BWSC is responsible for operation and maintenance of the plant under a 15-year O&M agreement, which commenced on the date of completion of the plant. The local staff consists of around 30 employees. 

Snetterton is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure I K/S, which has PensionDanmark as the founding and sole investor, together with BWSC.

”We are very pleased with the good cooperation with CIP and BWSC. The completion of our second project together, is a strong evidence of the success of our joint venture model. It provides PensionDanmark with an attractive return, and at the same time, we are helping to increase Danish energy technology exports and are supporting the transition to a climate-friendly energy production. We look forward to more projects together,” says Torben Möger Pedersen, CEO, PensionDanmark.

”The completion of the Snetterton power plant is an important milestone in achieving BWSC’s strategic objective of growth by  financing of and investing in power plants. The collaboration with CIP and PensionDanmark has strengthened BWSC’s position as market leader within building, operating and owning decentralised biomass power plants, and we look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership”, says Anders Heine Jensen, CEO in BWSC.    

“The completion of Snetterton is a continuation of the successful cooperation between PensionDanmark, BWSC and CIP, which started with the Brigg power plant. The completion ahead of schedule also demonstrates the value of forming partnerships between financial investors and strong industrial companies”, says Christina G. Sørensen, Senior Partner in CIP.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Biofuels & Biomass

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers

Biofuels & Biomass Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.