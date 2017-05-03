BWSC announces completion of Snetterton biomass plant in UK

A joint venture of Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor (BWSC), Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and PensionDanmark has completed the 44MW Snetterton biomass plant in the UK.

On 22 April 2017, the Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant was handed over to the owners after a construction period of 29 months, which is one month ahead of schedule and within the agreed investment budget of GBP 175m.

The biomass plant has a capacity of 44MW and will generate enough green electricity to supply 82,000 homes and save over 300,000 tonnes of CO2 every year.



In 2013, Burmeister & Wain Scandinavian Contractor A/S (BWSC) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), together with PensionDanmark, formed a joint venture, BWSC PLC Ltd. (BPCL), to build, own and

operate biomass power plants.

The company closed its first contract for the Brigg project in 2013, and the project entered commercial operation in January 2016. The second project is the Snetterton project where the investment decision was taken in November 2014.

Snetterton, which is located in Norfolk in East Anglia, England, is based on Danish biomass energy technology supplied by BWSC under a turnkey EPC contract. Furthermore, BWSC is responsible for operation and maintenance of the plant under a 15-year O&M agreement, which commenced on the date of completion of the plant. The local staff consists of around 30 employees.

Snetterton is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure I K/S, which has PensionDanmark as the founding and sole investor, together with BWSC.



”We are very pleased with the good cooperation with CIP and BWSC. The completion of our second project together, is a strong evidence of the success of our joint venture model. It provides PensionDanmark with an attractive return, and at the same time, we are helping to increase Danish energy technology exports and are supporting the transition to a climate-friendly energy production. We look forward to more projects together,” says Torben Möger Pedersen, CEO, PensionDanmark.



”The completion of the Snetterton power plant is an important milestone in achieving BWSC’s strategic objective of growth by financing of and investing in power plants. The collaboration with CIP and PensionDanmark has strengthened BWSC’s position as market leader within building, operating and owning decentralised biomass power plants, and we look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership”, says Anders Heine Jensen, CEO in BWSC.



“The completion of Snetterton is a continuation of the successful cooperation between PensionDanmark, BWSC and CIP, which started with the Brigg power plant. The completion ahead of schedule also demonstrates the value of forming partnerships between financial investors and strong industrial companies”, says Christina G. Sørensen, Senior Partner in CIP.

Source: Company Press Release