Biofuels & Biomass News

Chempolis, Fortum and NRL to build €160m biorefinery in India

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 May 2018

Chempolis, Fortum and Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) have created a joint venture to construct a €160m biorefinery in the northeast Indian state of Assam.

The new biorefinery will use a new formicobio technology developed by Finnish biorefining technology company Chempolis, which will produce bioethanol, biochemicals, and clean energy from bamboo. Finnish energy giant Fortum is the largest shareholder in Chempolis with a stake of around 34%.

Chempolis president and CEO Tomi Honkala said: “Our technology is the result of a long process of development, and we are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to prove its capabilities on a production scale.

“This project and these major partners create a solid foundation for strong growth and the future of our company.”

The biorefinery, which had secured an environmental permit last November from the Indian government, will be built in Numaligarh. It will be connected to NRL’s oil refinery, which has been in operations for 18 years in the same area.

The Numaligarh biorefinery will source 300,000 tons of bamboo every year from the extensive natural and cultivated bamboo reserves found across Northeast India. It is estimated to produce 60 million liters of bioethanol, 19,000 tons of furfural, 11,000 tons of acetic acid, and 144GWh of green energy annually.

Construction on the new Indian biorefinery is set to begin in the autumn of this year with commissioning aimed to be done in 2020. About 30% of the funding for the project will be done through equity while the remaining 70% will be covered by loans given by Indian banks.

NRL, which is a state-owned Indian oil company, will own 50% of the joint venture. It will be responsible for the biorefinery’s operations apart from buying its main product bio-ethanol, which it plans to blend it to petrol.

Fortum will own 28% while Chempolis will have a stake of 22% in the biorefinery joint venture.

For Fortum, the joint venture is part of its Bio2x research and development program that is aimed at more resource efficient use of biomass.

Fortum chief technology officer Heli Antila said: “Chempolis fractionation technology has huge potential to contribute to climate change mitigation. Technology enables resource efficient processing of biomasses to replace fossil or otherwise less sustainable raw materials.”

