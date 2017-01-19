Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Emerson awarded contract to convert coal-fired power plant to biomass in UK

EBR Staff Writer Published 19 January 2017

Emerson has been awarded a contract by EPH Lynemouth Power to to help convert the 44-year-old Lynemouth coal power station into a biomass plant in the UK.

Located near Newcastle in the UK, the power plant will generate with up to 390MW of low-carbon electricity. It will use approximately 1.4 million tons of wood waste as fuel annually.

Upon completion of the conversion in late 2017, Lynemouth plant will produce low-carbon electricity while contributing to Europe’s effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Emerson will act as a main automation contractor and electrical contractor for the project. 

Under the contract, Emerson will help streamline workflow, mitigate risk and reduce costs.

It will also be responsible for demolition, engineering, installation, start-up, commissioning and coordination of work among multiple suppliers and contractors.

Emerson Automation Solutions Power & Water president Bob Yeager said: “Relying on a single supplier and a single technology platform for both the automation and electrical scope provides our client a number of benefits.

“From a planning perspective, having a single interface and contract for design, engineering and delivery improves overall project efficiency.

“On the operational side, utilizing one technology platform will simplify plant operation and enhance plant performance on an ongoing basis.”

In 2016, Doosan Babcock secured contract to deliver combustion and emissions systems for the conversion of the Lynemouth coal power station.

The company is responsible for the modification of mills and electrostatic precipitators, and the replacement of fans, a low NOx combustion system and ash handling systems.

Image: The Lynemouth power plant in the UK. Photo: courtesy of Emerson.

