Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

Enviva, John Hancock form new JV to develop wood pellet production plants

EBR Staff Writer Published 03 January 2018

Enviva Development, a subsidiary of Enviva Holdings has formed a new joint venture (JV) with affiliates of The John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.) to buy, develop and build wood pellet production plants and deep-water marine terminals in the Southeastern US.

The new JV will be managed and operated by wood pellets producer Enviva. It will be supported by the Hancock Renewable Energy Group (HREG), a unit of the Hancock Natural Resource Group.

The JV has made a deal to purchase a wood pellet production plant located in Greenwood, South Carolina from The Navigator Company. The acquisition of the plant, which has been in operations since October 2016, is anticipated to be closed in the first half of 2018.

According to Enviva, the new JV will invest in the Greenwood plant to boost its operational efficiency and increase the production capacity.

Enviva president and CEO John Keppler said: “The new joint venture is expected to develop and construct new production plants and marine terminals required to serve the growing Asian and European markets.

“As the plants and terminal assets contemplated in the joint venture become fully contracted and reach commercial operation, we expect to offer them to Enviva Partners, LP, providing additional visibility into the partnership’s potential drop-down inventory.”

Enviva and John Hancock, through their affiliates, will inject capital in the new JV that would be necessary for the purchase of the wood pellet production plant in Greenwood.

The investment will also be used to fund development of a deep-water marine terminal at the Port of Pascagoula, Mississippi and at least two more wood pellet production plants, based on meeting of certain terms and conditions.

Enviva Wilmington Holdings, the existing development JV of Enviva and John Hancock along with Enviva Development will contribute select wood pellet production plant and marine terminal development projects in the Southeastern US to the new JV.

Founded in 2004, Enviva owns and operates six plants located in the southeastern US that have a production capacity of about 3 million metric tons of wood pellets per annum.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Biofuels & Biomass

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Biomass
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Biopower
Biofuels & Biomass News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers

Biofuels & Biomass Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.