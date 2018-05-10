China Everbright International commissions Ji'nan Waste-to-energy plant expansion project

China Everbright International has commissioned Ji'nan waste-to-energy plant expansion project in Shandong Province and Boluo waste-to-energy project Phase II in Guangdong Province.

Ji'nan Expansion Project, which was constructed on the same site of Ji'nan Waste-to-Energy Project ("Ji'nan Project") Phase I, commands an investment of approximately RMB360 million and is designed to have a daily household waste processing capacity of 750 tonnes, with gas emissions fully complying with the Euro 2010 Standard. At present, Ji'nan Project Phase I and the expansion project have a total designed daily household waste processing capacity of 2,750 tonnes, and they are expected to generate approximately 268,000,000 kWh of green electricity annually.



Boluo Project commands an aggregate investment of RMB627 million, with a total designed daily household waste processing capacity of 1,050 tonnes. The project is expected to generate approximately 136,000,000 kWh of green electricity annually. Boluo Project Phase II commands an investment of approximately RMB180 million and is designed to have a daily household waste processing capacity of 350 tonnes. The project phase II completed construction and was put into operation within only nine months, with its gas emissions fully complying with the Euro 2010 Standard.



Mr. Wang Tianyi, CEO of Everbright International, said, "Ji'nan Project and Boluo Project, which are located in the north and south of China respectively, are both strategically important to Everbright International. As a demonstration project built in line with the Group's ‘Producing Quality Projects and Building a Quality Brand' strategy, as well as a hub for science popularisation and education in Shandong Province, Ji'nan Project has been awarded the ‘Luban Prize' (National Quality Project) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People's Republic of China. Separately, Boluo Project is the first project by Everbright International to have completed construction and commenced operation in Guangdong Province. As an innovative ecological and environmental protection park, the national AAA-rated waste-to-energy project embodies the Lingnan culture, while serving as a hub for environmental protection education and an environmental-friendly tourist attraction.



Mr. Wang added, "With the two projects completing construction and commencing operations, the Group will consistently implement rigorous management practices and improve technology and standards. We are confident that the Group is able to continue providing local areas with better solutions for the harmless treatment, reduction and reuse of waste, which will constantly support the ecological conservation and the sustainable development of the local areas."

