Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

IEA Bioenergy International Webinar Series - FREE

Published 11 January 2017

IEA Bioenergy invites you to participate in an international webinar entitled, “Algae Bioenergy State of Technology Review”

This webinar will be held on Wednesday, January 25 at 10 am Eastern Standard Time / 4 pm Central European Time / 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time and presented by Lieve M.L. Laurens and James D. McMillan. For more information and a description of the webinar, please see the attached poster.

To participate in the webinar, you will need access to the Internet and a phone line. If you won’t have access to the Internet, let us know and we can provide you with the presentation file.

The webinar will be delivered through the Adobe®Connect™ web conferencing software. This means that you will not be required to download the presentation file. Please see the attached participant instructions for more details.

The webinar recording and presentation file will be uploaded to http://www.ieabioenergy.com/iea-publications/webinars/ by the 27th January 2017 at the latest.

How to Join

On January 25 at 9:55 am EST / 3:55 pm CET / 2:55 pm GMT:

Option 1:

Web-only login: connecting through the Internet (recommended)

·       Go to URL http://cif-ifc.adobeconnect.com/electures/

·       Select “Enter as a GUEST”, type your full name and then click “Enter Room”

·       Ensure to click the “listen in” button that appears to the bottom right of the message box

·       This option works best with a stable Internet connection

·       Ensure that your computer speakers and sound are enabled in order to tune-in to the e-lecture

·       The discussion and Q & A session will be held at the end of the lecture, please direct any questions or comments using the chat pod on the screen. The moderator will bring up your questions to the presenters

Option 2:

Phone + web login: (preferred option if you have a poor Internet connection)

·       Dial: international toll free number for your country

·       Enter access code 3464858#

·       Attached is a list with International toll free numbers and toll numbers with your country’s corresponding dial-in information*

*These numbers are subject to change

·       Continue to follow Web-only login steps above

Enjoy the lecture!

For additional information, please contact:

E-mail: electures@cif-ifc.org

Phone: +1-705-744-1715 x 530

LINKS

Poster
Webinar participation instructions
International toll-free numbers



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Biofuels & Biomass

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Power Generation> Renewables> Biogas
Biofuels & Biomass News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine - Enterprise Engineering Software Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph® Process, Power & Marine is the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Hamon - Cooling Systems, Process Heat Exchangers and Air Pollution Control Equipment Hamon is an international engineering and contracting company (E.P.C.), supplying equipment and services to the energy industry. We were founded in 1908 and are present in more than 25 countries. Hamon has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange of Brussels since 1997. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers

Biofuels & Biomass Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.