Biofuels & Biomass News

International Bioenergy (Shanghai) Conference and Exhibition

Published 11 January 2017

The second in a series of conferences will take place in April 2017

The IBSCE will be taking place the 19-21 of April 2017.

Designed to bring together from around the world scientists and industry, it implements bioenergy technologies as part of the expansion of renewable fuels, energy and bioproducts. The conference programme has in part been based on the successful format used for the European Biomass Conference that takes places annually in Europe.

The conference involves close interactions between the pure science, innovation and industrial exploitation of the results of research, with the overall target of achieving economic and environmental sustainability in the developing low-carbon economy.

There will be a focus on how scientific innovations can be efficiently exploited, what are the needs of the cutting edge industries leading the way with scaling up of technologies, in which ways different renewable sectors can integrate to provide optimum sustainable solutions for replacing fossil energy.

The Call for Abstracts is open until 3rd February 2017. Please have a close look at the outline topics in the programme and see how you can best contribute to the closer interaction whether you are a researcher, an industry person or indeed a policy maker working with biomass.

We look forward to assembling an exciting and rewarding programme for Shanghai in April 2017.

David Baxter
Former European Commission Joint Research Centre
Conference Chairman



 



Source: Company Press Release

