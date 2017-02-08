Kohler Co. Acquires UK-based Clarke Energy

Kohler Co. proudly announces that its Power Group, a global leader in engines and power generation systems, has acquired Clarke Energy Ltd., Liverpool, England. Clarke Energy is a multinational specialist in the engineering, construction, installation and maintenance of engine-based power plants and is an authorised distributor of GE’s reciprocating engines in 19 countries worldwide.

“Clarke Energy’s end-to-end capabilities are very highly regarded around the world and the company’s products and services are an excellent fit within our existing power systems business,” said David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co. “We’re excited about this acquisition because it adds the distribution of large gaseous generators – viewed as a clean power source – to our product portfolio. We believe Clarke Energy’s prime and continuous gaseous solutions are an ideal complement to our existing diesel generator offering for standby applications.”

Founded in 1989, Clarke Energy provides comprehensive distributed power solutions in multiple industries for mostly prime and continuous power requirements. The privately held firm employs more than 1,100 people and has established a vast network of service locations with highly trained, localized professionals. Company founder Jim Clarke as well as current CEO Jamie Clarke and all other company leaders will be maintaining their roles following the acquisition.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler is committed to reliable, leading-edge products and comprehensive after-sale support. Kohler’s acquisition of SDMO in 2005 created one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generators. The companies have a combined 150 years of experience in industrial power and now benefit from global R&D, manufacturing, and sales and service. For additional information, please visit www.kohlerpower.com, www.kohlersdmo.com or

www.clarke-energy.com.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. With more than 55 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of engines and power systems; kitchen and bath products; premier furniture, cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler and St Andrews, Scotland. For more details, please visit KOHLER.com.

