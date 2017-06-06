Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Power Generation | Biofuels & Biomass
Biofuels & Biomass News

NEXTracker achieves 1GW of solar tracker sales in India

Published 06 June 2017

NEXTracker, a Flex company, announced that it has sold over 1 gigawatt (GW) of solar trackers to utility-scale power plants in India.

This milestone illustrates the significant demand for smart tracking systems as the large-scale solar power industry continues to mature in India.

NEXTracker’s success in the region is rooted in its proven high-quality design, reliable performance, and an exceptional level of service and relationship-building with local and international partners.

“We are appreciative to be partnering on over 1 GW of solar power plants with many of India’s leading renewable energy firms,” stated NEXTracker CEO Dan Shugar. “We have designed the most flexible single-axis tracker to fit a wide range of project attributes in India such as property shape and size, terrain profile, voltage, and wind speed. We have significantly invested and grown our Hyderabad team, and have adapted our product for local conditions, supporting dozens of projects that are under present construction.”

NEXTracker’s projects commissioned or under construction with Sterling & Wilson, Adani Green Energy, SkyPower, CleanMax Solar, Suzlon, and ReNew Power are milestones that demonstrate the rapidly growing adoption of solar trackers in India. Notable projects and awards include the largest solar plant in the state of Punjab (100 MW), installed by Adani and seven SkyPower projects totaling 400 MW, both utilizing NEXTracker’s NX Horizon™ trackers. Last month, NEXTracker also announced its intent to increase its local steel content percentage to over 80% by volume and weight of its final product in India. This strategic localization of steel pipe manufacturing will reduce shipment time as much as 50%.

“NEXTracker’s achievement of over 1 gigawatt of solar trackers sold in India is impressive,” exclaims Pranav Mehta, Chairman of the National Solar Energy Federation of India. “The Company’s cutting edge technology is quenching India’s thirst for innovative solar technologies and on behalf of the National Solar Energy Federation of India, we celebrate this milestone and NEXTracker for helping advance India with clean, renewable energy generation.”

Economic growth, increasing prosperity, a growing rate of urbanization and rising per capita energy consumption has led to increased demand for energy in India. The Country is expected to account for 14% of global solar PV demand as the government continues to push for a very ambitious installed capacity target of 100 gigawatts by 2022 as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Solar Mission.

NEXTracker’s single-axis solar tracker, NX Horizon, embodies smart engineering with independent rows – each driven by its own self-powered motor drive and controller – eliminating mechanical links and trenched power cables. NX Horizon features fully sealed motors and gears, essential for dusty conditions, and critical components such as motors, drives, and controllers are all 1M or more above ground. The intelligent tracking system integrates with powerful SCADA tools to increase performance and reduce operating cost. PowerworX Academy, NEXTracker’s installation training program, educates solar installers about the fundamentals of design and installation of NEXTracker’s unique solar tracker technology.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Power Generation> Biofuels & Biomass
Power Generation> Solar

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Renewables> Solar> Solar PV
Biofuels & Biomass News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Alphatec Engineering - Industrial Machinery Regrouting Services The Alphatec Group was established in 1977 and our main business has been contracting; regrouting industrial machinery for which cement-based grouts have failed, and replacing them with permanent polymer grouts, properly designed to perform as the interface between machine and foundation. We also repair machinery foundations, restoring the concrete integrity and its ability to damp out vibrations and formulate and manufacture quality polymer products for use by other professionals. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Araani - Video smoke detection for critical environments Founded in 2014, Araani is a Belgian video analytics company and the developer of SmokeCatcher. Araani’s mission is to guarantee business continuity and fire safety for companies that operate in critical and demanding environments. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers Ecodyne UET - Air-cooled heat-exchanger solutions Ecodyne UET engineers and manufactures air-cooled heat-exchangers (radiators) for the power generation industry. Our ECO-TAC range of products and services are built from the ground up to provide the lowest Total Acquisition Cost and extremely low project risk. Power Generation > Biofuels & Biomass > Suppliers

Biofuels & Biomass Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.