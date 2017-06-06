NEXTracker achieves 1GW of solar tracker sales in India

NEXTracker, a Flex company, announced that it has sold over 1 gigawatt (GW) of solar trackers to utility-scale power plants in India.

This milestone illustrates the significant demand for smart tracking systems as the large-scale solar power industry continues to mature in India.

NEXTracker’s success in the region is rooted in its proven high-quality design, reliable performance, and an exceptional level of service and relationship-building with local and international partners.

“We are appreciative to be partnering on over 1 GW of solar power plants with many of India’s leading renewable energy firms,” stated NEXTracker CEO Dan Shugar. “We have designed the most flexible single-axis tracker to fit a wide range of project attributes in India such as property shape and size, terrain profile, voltage, and wind speed. We have significantly invested and grown our Hyderabad team, and have adapted our product for local conditions, supporting dozens of projects that are under present construction.”

NEXTracker’s projects commissioned or under construction with Sterling & Wilson, Adani Green Energy, SkyPower, CleanMax Solar, Suzlon, and ReNew Power are milestones that demonstrate the rapidly growing adoption of solar trackers in India. Notable projects and awards include the largest solar plant in the state of Punjab (100 MW), installed by Adani and seven SkyPower projects totaling 400 MW, both utilizing NEXTracker’s NX Horizon™ trackers. Last month, NEXTracker also announced its intent to increase its local steel content percentage to over 80% by volume and weight of its final product in India. This strategic localization of steel pipe manufacturing will reduce shipment time as much as 50%.

“NEXTracker’s achievement of over 1 gigawatt of solar trackers sold in India is impressive,” exclaims Pranav Mehta, Chairman of the National Solar Energy Federation of India. “The Company’s cutting edge technology is quenching India’s thirst for innovative solar technologies and on behalf of the National Solar Energy Federation of India, we celebrate this milestone and NEXTracker for helping advance India with clean, renewable energy generation.”

Economic growth, increasing prosperity, a growing rate of urbanization and rising per capita energy consumption has led to increased demand for energy in India. The Country is expected to account for 14% of global solar PV demand as the government continues to push for a very ambitious installed capacity target of 100 gigawatts by 2022 as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Solar Mission.

NEXTracker’s single-axis solar tracker, NX Horizon, embodies smart engineering with independent rows – each driven by its own self-powered motor drive and controller – eliminating mechanical links and trenched power cables. NX Horizon features fully sealed motors and gears, essential for dusty conditions, and critical components such as motors, drives, and controllers are all 1M or more above ground. The intelligent tracking system integrates with powerful SCADA tools to increase performance and reduce operating cost. PowerworX Academy, NEXTracker’s installation training program, educates solar installers about the fundamentals of design and installation of NEXTracker’s unique solar tracker technology.

