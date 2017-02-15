T.A. Cook: Maximise Plant Performance and Keep up with the Competing Market

T.A. Cook is delighted to announce the 7th annual O&M and Lifecycle Management Strategies for CCGT Power Plants conference, taking place on 10-11 May, 2017 in Birmingham, UK.

This two day event will once again bring together the international CCGT community, with plant owners and operators, OEM’s and third party service providers in attendance. In challenging market conditions, this is an opportunity to hear how other users are tackling market volatility, managing cost, and approaching O&M.

An open and interactive forum designed to reflect current market conditions and challenges, this event will deliver a mixture of case studies, microforums, round table discussions and networking, designed to bring the community together for debate, learning and benchmarking.

Agenda highlights are set to include:

RWE - Effective CCGT fleet management

- Effective CCGT fleet management Calon Energy - Technical upgrade of an 18 year old CCGT plant at Sutton Bridge

- Technical upgrade of an 18 year old CCGT plant at Sutton Bridge Centrica – Experiences with Capacity Mechanism and potential impact on running regimes

– Experiences with Capacity Mechanism and potential impact on running regimes InterGen - Optimising inventory management across a global platform

- Optimising inventory management across a global platform National Grid - How to survive and thrive in the new Capacity Market

- How to survive and thrive in the new Capacity Market Marsh - Insurance industry guidance and consideration

- Insurance industry guidance and consideration OMV – How to meet flexibility requirements

– How to meet flexibility requirements …and more

Registration is now live, with group discounts currently available. Join the over 600 strong community of CCGT plant operators from Europe, North America and Asia, and don’t miss this unique opportunity and discover how you can maximise plant efficiency, reliability and availability without impacting cost or margin.

Visit https://goo.gl/UrD1vz for more information.

Event Name: O&M and Lifecycle Management Strategies for CCGT Power Plants Dates: 10-11 May, 2017 Location: Crowne Plaza, City Centre Birmingham – UK URL: https://goo.gl/UrD1vz Organisers: T.A. Cook Conferences Contact: Joanna Strumilowska, +44 (0)121 200 3810, j.strumilowska@tacook.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/3750901

Source: Company Press Release