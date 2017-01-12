Valmet secures automation supply order for Ferrybridge 2 waste-to-energy project

Finnish company Valmet has bagged an automation supply order from the Zurich-based Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) for the Ferrybridge 2 waste-to-energy facility in the UK.

HZI is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor of the Knottingley, West Yorkshire located facility of Scottish and Southern Energy.

Though the order value has not been revealed, Valmet hinted that a typical automation system delivery order could range between €1-3m.

Delivery of the automation system is slated to happen in June while it will be handed over to the customer in July 2019.

Valmet Automation business line sales director Rene Neubert said: "In the past ten years, HZI has repeatedly chosen Valmet's technology. Our team has had excellent cooperation with HZI, leading to a framework agreement last August.

“Also, the end customer, Scottish and Southern Energy, has good experience with the Valmet DNA automation system at their Ferrybridge 1 plant. Especially the system's management reporting tools, which make it stand out from other automation systems on the market, have been really appreciated by the operators.”

The new supply contract marks the tenth time that HZI has gone in with the automation technology of Valmet for its waste-to-energy plant projects.

HZI supply management head Douglas Else-Jack said: "HZI is pleased to continue its cooperation with Valmet, building on our long-standing relationship and the earlier success of both Ferrybridge 1 and previous projects.”

By deploying the advanced automation solutions from Valmet, the facilities are said to get to high process availability besides pulling maximum energy value from the thermal treatment of the waste.

The automation system will control the plant's boiler, flue gas treatment and the plant’s balance. It will feature a Valmet DNA automation system, field engineering, commissioning and training, and also an information management system.

Image: Ferrybridge 2 waste-to-energy plant will be operated with Valmet's automation technology. Photo: courtesy of Valmet.