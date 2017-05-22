Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Veolia to develop waste to energy facility in Mexico

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 May 2017

Veolia has secured a contract to construct and operate a waste to energy facility in Mexico.

Through its subsidiary Proactiva Medio Ambiente Mexico, Veolia won the public call for tenders published by the government of Mexico City.

The new waste to energy facility will hold capacity to treat about 1.6 million metric tons of household waste per annum.

Under 30-year operation and maintenance contract, the new facility is expected to add an estimated cumulative revenue of around €886m for Veolia.

Veolia, along with global and Mexican companies, will construct and operate the first waste to energy plant in Latin America.

The 965,000 MWh of electricity generated from the new facility will be supplied to the Mexico City Subway Metro.

Expected to begin operations in 2020, the construction on the facility is expected to start in this year.

According to Veolia, the inhabitants of Mexico City generate 13,000 metric tons of waste, and if untreated, the waste would cover the city’s central square Plancha Zocalo to a depth of 1m.

Veolia Latin America executive vice president Gustavo Migues said: “We are delighted to have been selected for this truly significant project, through which we will contribute to improving the quality of life of the citizens of Mexico City and their essential services, while also helping fight climate change.

“What we are going to do in Mexico City is the demonstration that our expertise in waste management - one of Veolia's core business - has a bright future ahead of it.”

